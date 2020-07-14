Twelve more COVID cases confirmed in McLean County on Tuesday; 19 so far this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Tuesday, including two more hospitalizations, meaning 19 additional county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 68 since July 3.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday that the 12 new cases bring to 333 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

Of the 333, 260 have recovered (three more than Monday), 54 are at home in isolation (seven more than Monday) and four are hospitalized, two more than Monday.

In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose COVID was related to travel and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.