Twelve more COVID cases confirmed in McLean County on Tuesday; 19 so far this week

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Tuesday, including two more hospitalizations, meaning 19 additional county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 68 since July 3.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday that the 12 new cases bring to 333 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 333, 260 have recovered (three more than Monday), 54 are at home in isolation (seven more than Monday) and four are hospitalized, two more than Monday.
In addition, 15 McLean County residents have died of COVID since March. That includes two deaths announced last week: a woman in her 70s whose COVID was related to travel and a woman in her 80s who died last month as part of the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center outbreak but whose death wasn't classified by the state as COVID-related until late last week.
"Like much of the country, we are seeing community spread in McLean County, meaning some who are infected with the virus are not sure how or where they become infected," McKnight said.
"It's up to us all, every individual, to keep doing what we know works — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering, and watching our distance," McKnight said. "Controlling the spread is also a matter of personal responsibility, to take the measures that will protect our employees, neighbors, co-workers, friends and family."
"While it appears that older adults and people with severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, may be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, anyone can have mild to severe symptoms," McKnight said. "The wide range of symptoms that have been reported include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea."
More than 16,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 13 is 2.6%, McKnight said.
The COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, served 434 people on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Tuesday. That's the highest daily total since that testing site opened on March 28.
The increasing number of people being tested at the fairgrounds may increase wait times, EMA warned.
EMA suggested that people coming in to be tested have the following information available: name, date of birth, address, phone number, health insurance information if applicable, COVID symptoms if any, whether they've been exposed to anyone who has COVID, whether they've been contacted by a health department contact tracer, their living setting, whether they've traveled out of state recently, their work environment, education level and how many people live in their home.
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, bus or walk up.
People who don't receive test results in a week may call EMA at 309-888-5020.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
