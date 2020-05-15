You are the owner of this article.
Twenty-five more COVID cases in McLean County; fifth person has died
BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and a fifth county resident has died of the novel coronavirus, the county health department reported Friday.

The 25 new cases reported Friday bring to 161 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.

Of the 161, seven are hospitalized, 45 are at home in isolation and 103 have recovered, the health department said.

No further information was immediately available Friday afternoon on the fifth person who died. The department reported Thursday that a fourth county resident — a woman in her 70s — had died of COVID-19. Three people died earlier this spring.

As of Thursday, 14 of the McLean County cases had been associated with Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, the health department said.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

