Twenty-five more COVID cases in McLean County; outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, but the number of people who have died of the novel virus remains at four, the county health department reported Friday.
The health department reported early Friday afternoon that there was a fifth death but department Administrator Jessica McKnight clarified at a 2:15 p.m. media briefing that that was in error and the number of COVID-related fatalities in McLean County remained at four.
The 25 new cases reported Friday bring to 161 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
Of the 161, seven are hospitalized, 45 are at home in isolation and 103 have recovered, the health department said.
McKnight attributed the recent surge in cases — 25 new cases Friday after nine new cases on Thursday — to an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.
"Of the total (161), 36 are related to the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center outbreak," McKnight said.
One of those 36 people, one — a female resident in her 70s — was the fourth county COVID fatality announced by the health department on Thursday, McKnight said Friday.
Twenty-eight of the 36 are residents and eight are staff, she said. Of the 36, five — all residents — are hospitalized but none in an intensive care unit, she said.
Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.
This story will be updated.
