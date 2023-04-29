BLOOMINGTON — Twin City Cruisers will return for their 31st year from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

The monthly event celebrates classic and modified vehicles in Central Illinois, including muscle cars, hotrods, custom cars and more.

Admission is free to all attendees and participants. All vehicle types are welcome and swap spaces will be available.

Additional cruise nights will be May 13, '49 and older night; June 10, '50s night; July 8, '60s night; Aug. 5, '70s night; Sept. 9, '80s night; and Oct. 14, '90s and newer, plus a trunk-or-treat.

All events are weather permitting.

Awards will be given for the top three "theme" vehicles. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.

There will be music by JD's DJ's and ice cream from Gramma Nana's. No alcohol, burnouts or loud music allowed.

For more information, visit twincitycruisers.com or contact 309-824-5594.

