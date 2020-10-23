BLOOMINGTON — Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday by the McLean County Health Department and 46 new cases were reported.

The latest deaths are a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s, bringing to 33 the total COVID-19 deaths in McLean County, according to Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator. Both were associated with long-term-care facilities, she said.

The 46 new cases bring to 4,023 the total number of cases in McLean County, with 3,689 considered recovered, the health department statement said.

Twelve people were hospitalized, down from 14 on Thursday, and none were in intensive care. There were 289 people isolating at home, four more than Thursday.

The seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive, remained at 4.4% in McLean County. More than 92,000 McLean Count residents have been tested with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%.

Of 241 cases reported in the last seven days, the largest number — 76 — were people in their 20s. The next two highest categories were the 40s, with 35 cases, and the 30s, with 34.

There were 656 people tested Thursday at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday.

