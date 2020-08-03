Two more COVID deaths, 47 new cases in LaSalle County; McLean County reports seven new cases

LaSalle County also announced on Monday 47 new COVID cases, bringing that county's number of COVID diagnoses since March to 557. The ages of the 47 people ranged from children to people in their 90s.

Of the 557 people, 256 have recovered.

In McLean County, despite the increase in cases, the county's positivity rate of the more than 26,000 tests since March remained 2.1%. The rolling, seven-day positivity rate through Sunday was 1.9%, the health department reported.

"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help our community stay safe and well," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "When we do what we know prevents transmission, we can control the spread of COVID-19. Remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance (remaining at least six feet away from others not in our household)."