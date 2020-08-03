Two more COVID deaths, 47 new cases in LaSalle County; McLean County reports seven new cases

BLOOMINGTON — Two more LaSalle County residents have died of COVID-19 and 47 additional residents have been diagnosed with the novel virus, that county's health department reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, seven more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but that county's positivity rate — the percentage of residents tested who have tested positive for the virus — remained 2.1%.
McLean County Health Department reported Monday that the seven additional county residents who have tested positive for the virus bring to 552 the number of people from McLean County who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19.
LaSalle County Health Department reported that a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s had died of COVID, bringing to 20 the number of COVID-related deaths in that county about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.
"The health department would like to extend their deepest condolences to the families," LaSalle County Health Department Public Information Officer Jenny Barrie said in a statement.
LaSalle County also announced on Monday 47 new COVID cases, bringing that county's number of COVID diagnoses since March to 557. The ages of the 47 people ranged from children to people in their 90s.
Of the 557 people, 256 have recovered.
In McLean County, despite the increase in cases, the county's positivity rate of the more than 26,000 tests since March remained 2.1%. The rolling, seven-day positivity rate through Sunday was 1.9%, the health department reported.
"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help our community stay safe and well," health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "When we do what we know prevents transmission, we can control the spread of COVID-19. Remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance (remaining at least six feet away from others not in our household)."
The seven additional cases in McLean County on Monday mean that 292 county residents have tested positive for the virus since the increase in cases began at the beginning of July. During July, 253 county residents tested positive for the virus, the most in any month since the first COVID case was confirmed in the county on March 19.
The highest number of cases confirmed in a single day was 28 on Saturday.
Of the 552 cases, 434 have recovered (13 more than Sunday), 101 are isolating at home (four fewer than Sunday) and two are hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday, the health department reported.
In addition, 15 county residents have died of the virus. The most recent deaths were reported on July 7 and 9.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Monday 1,298 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 10 additional deaths. Central Illinois fatalities were the two deaths in LaSalle County and a Peoria County woman in her 70s.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 4%, IDPH said. As of Sunday night, 1,418 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID — 347 in intensive care units.
Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Monday that 371 people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, has experienced an increase in people wanting to be tested since Independence Day weekend, Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi has said.
A record high 669 people were tested at the site on Friday, the same day that state health officials acknowledged delays in processing test results.
"If you have been part of a large gathering, or in extended close contact, where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested 5-7 days after exposure," EMA said in a Facebook post on Monday. "It takes that many days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test."
The test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test. There is no charge to people being tested. People may access the site by drive up, walk up or by using a Connect Transit shuttle.
The McLean County Health Department's third rural, mobile testing site will be open 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 103 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth. Anyone may be tested by drive up or walk up. Face coverings must be worn. People must be able to do a nasal self-swab test although parents may do it for children who can't do it themselves. There is no charge for the test.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.