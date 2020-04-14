Two more McLean County residents have COVID-19; new total, 81

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 1,222 new cases of coronavirus and 74 additional deaths, including the death of a Sangamon County woman in her 70s. The death of a Tazewell County man in his 80s had been confirmed by that county's health department on Monday night.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, 23,247 Illinoisans have been sickened with the virus and 868 have died, IDPH said.

Besides McLean and LaSalle, other Pantagraph-area counties with COVID cases include Tazewell (21 cases, three deaths); Livingston (17 cases); Champaign (88 cases, two deaths); Woodford (10 cases); Iroquois (nine cases), Ford (four cases, one death), Marshall (two cases); Logan (four cases); Piatt (six cases); and DeWitt (one case).

Of the 81 McLean County residents, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 12 are in their 40s, there are 14 each in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and three are in their 80s.

By race, 44 are white, 27 are black, five are "unknown" and five are "other."