Two more McLean County residents have COVID-19; new total, 81

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 81 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Of the 81 residents, 23 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and 52 have recovered, according to the health department. The health department had announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.
Tuesday's tally meant that the county's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 had increased by six people over four days after rising more significantly for several previous days. But health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Monday "We don't have enough evidence to say at this time we are at our peak...We are probably within a week of our peak."
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced that county's 23rd confirmed case of COVID-19, man in his 50s who is in isolation. Eight of LaSalle County's 23 COVID patients have recovered and one death was reported earlier.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 1,222 new cases of coronavirus and 74 additional deaths, including the death of a Sangamon County woman in her 70s. The death of a Tazewell County man in his 80s had been confirmed by that county's health department on Monday night.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, 23,247 Illinoisans have been sickened with the virus and 868 have died, IDPH said.
Besides McLean and LaSalle, other Pantagraph-area counties with COVID cases include Tazewell (21 cases, three deaths); Livingston (17 cases); Champaign (88 cases, two deaths); Woodford (10 cases); Iroquois (nine cases), Ford (four cases, one death), Marshall (two cases); Logan (four cases); Piatt (six cases); and DeWitt (one case).
Of the 81 McLean County residents, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 12 are in their 40s, there are 14 each in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and three are in their 80s.
By race, 44 are white, 27 are black, five are "unknown" and five are "other."
McKnight said on Monday that more than 1,200 McLean County residents had been tested for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Sunday night, 1,608 people had been tested at the fairgrounds site, IDPH said.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when they are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
