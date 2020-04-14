You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two more McLean County residents have COVID-19; new total, ...
1 comment
breaking

Two more McLean County residents have COVID-19; new total, ...

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 81 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

McLean County Health Department announced on Tuesday the updated numbers on its website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Of the 81 residents, 23 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and 52 have recovered, according to the health department. The health department had announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.

Of the 81, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 12 are in their 40s, there are 14 each in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and three are in their 80s.

By race, 44 are white, 27 are black, five are "unknown" and five are "other."

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Monday that more than 1,200 McLean County residents had been tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News