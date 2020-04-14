Two more McLean County residents have COVID-19; new total, ...

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 81 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

McLean County Health Department announced on Tuesday the updated numbers on its website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Of the 81 residents, 23 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and 52 have recovered, according to the health department. The health department had announced in March that two county residents, a man and woman in their 70s, had died.

Of the 81, four are younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 12 are in their 40s, there are 14 each in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and three are in their 80s.

By race, 44 are white, 27 are black, five are "unknown" and five are "other."

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Monday that more than 1,200 McLean County residents had been tested for COVID-19.