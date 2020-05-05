2 McLean County residents test positive for COVID-19; new total, 104

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 104 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
McLean County Health Department released the latest numbers on Tuesday.
Of the 104, three are hospitalized, 13 are at home in isolation and 85 have recovered, the health department reported. Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.
The two new cases announced Tuesday follow three additional confirmed cases by the health department on Monday.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that she anticipated more cases as COVID-19 continues to plateau in McLean County.
Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 98 more people were tested on Monday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph on Tuesday.
That brings to 3,804 the number of Illinois residents who have been tested since that site opened on March 28.
Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
Tuesday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
