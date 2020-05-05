2 McLean County residents test positive for COVID-19; new total, 104

That brings to 3,804 the number of Illinois residents who have been tested since that site opened on March 28.

Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.

Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.

This story will be updated.

Tuesday update: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

