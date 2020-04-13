Two more McLean County residents test positive for COVID; new total, 79

People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.

People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when they are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.