Two more McLean County residents test positive for COVID; new total, 79

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 79 the number of county residents who have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight announced the latest numbers on Monday.
Of the 79, 25 are at home in isolation, six are hospitalized (including one in an intensive care unit) and 46 have recovered, McKnight said.
The health department announced in March that two people had died of the virus, a man and woman in their 70s.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for any health care worker or first responder, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
As of Sunday night, about 1,638 people had been tested at the fairgrounds site.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when they are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
