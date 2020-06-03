Two more McLean County residents, three more Tazewell County residents, diagnosed with COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents and three more Tazewell County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 223 the number of McLean County residents and 78 the number of Tazewell County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March.
Both health departments released their latest numbers on Wednesday.
McLean County Health Department reported on its website earlier Wednesday afternoon that three more people had been diagnosed, bringing the total to 224. But, during a Facebook Live briefing, county communications specialist Dion McNeal and health department health promotion program manager Kari Jones confirmed that there were two new cases, bringing the total to 223.
The two new cases are males, one in his 20s and one in his 40s, McNeal said.
Of the 223 people, 185 have recovered, 22 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, Jones reported. In addition, 13 McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Wednesday.
Tazewell County Health Department announced three new cases, with two linked to an outbreak at Reflections Memory Care in Washington. Of Tazewell County's 78 cases, 61 people have recovered, nine are in home isolation, three are hospitalized and five have died.
McLean County Health Department also announced the first COVID case at Heritage Health-Normal, 509 N. Adelaide St., Normal.
"It is the first resident positive COVID-19 case for Heritage Health-Normal," Melissa Beaver, Heritage Operations Group vice president of community relations and marketing, told The Pantagraph. "That is the only known positive in the building at this point."
Beaver said she couldn't comment on the resident's condition.
Heritage CEO Ben Hart said in a statement that Heritage is working with the health department "to ensure we are following their guidelines and protocol with a positive COVID-19 test in the building. While the caregiving staff continues to adhere to the infection prevention measures we have in place, they continue to provide uninterrupted services to all of our residents and stability to their daily routine especially during this coronavirus pandemic."
Meanwhile, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 72 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
"The volumes have fallen off a little bit," Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, said during the Facebook Live briefing. Reditus has performed testing at the site since May 24 after the Illinois National Guard, which had done testing there since March 28, moved to a site in Peoria.
Rossi said that testing is open even to people with no COVID symptoms, providing they can complete the nasal self-swab test. Test results are generally received about 15 hours later, he said.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for people in cars and pedestrians. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.
A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Livingston County reported its 37th COVID case, a man in his 30s who is recovering at home in isolation.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 982 new COVID cases on Wednesday and 97 additional deaths, including two deaths in Peoria County.
Since the novel coronavirus hit Illinois in March, 123,830 people have had confirmed cases and 5,621 people have died.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
