Two new COVID-19 cases in Livingston County; one more in McLean

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,724 new cases.

"This is the largest single-day increase to date," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Yesterday, we also saw the largest number of testing to date. We tested over 16,000 people. When you do more testing, you have more cases."

There were also 108 additional deaths reported, which included a man in his 70s from Sangamon County.

Since coronavirus hit Illinois earlier this year, 39,658 people have had confirmed cases and 1,759 Illinois residents have died.

COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight is encouraging people to maintain the measures currently in place.