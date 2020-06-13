Two new COVID-19 cases, including one youth, reported Saturday in McLean County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two new COVID-19 cases, including a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 80s, were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Saturday.

Since March 19, there have been 241 McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials report that 209 people have recovered, 19 people are isolating at home and 13 have died. For the sixth straight day, officials report there are no patients with coronavirus in local hospitals.

Since last Sunday, there have been 16 new cases reported. The previous week, only seven cases had been reported, which followed a week of 14 cases between May 24 and May 30.

On Friday, there were 107 people tested at the McLean County drive-through site in west Bloomington.