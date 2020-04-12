Two new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in McLean County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 77, but McLean County Public Health officials said four more patients have recovered. That total now stands at 44 people.

One person went home from the hospital, leaving the number of those still hospitalized at three. Twenty-eight people are now in home isolation, a decrease of one, officials said.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday that 43 new deaths were reported across the state on Sunday, bringing the total number to 720.

“The death toll (new cases) is the lowest it has been in six days,” he said.

Pritzker said that there were 1,672 new positive test cases reported, bringing the total to 20,852 as of Sunday afternoon. There have been more than 100,000 people tested in Illinois.

“You don’t know if you have peaked until you start going down,” he said. “What I look for is a leveling off.”

Macon County leaders said there have been 35 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 10 from the previous day's report.