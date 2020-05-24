Two new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by McLean County Health Department officials Sunday, the 203rd and 204th cases to be confirmed in the last two months.
So far, 10 people have died in McLean County, 127 have recovered, four remain hospitalized and 61 are in home isolation, officials said.
Two women — one in her 20s and another in her 30s — are the two latest cases, according to the health department.
Officials said only 47 people tested at the COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington on Saturday, the lowest one-day total to date. Afternoon thunderstorms played a factor. Also, it was the final day for members of the Illinois National Guard to provide assistance at the site.
It is now operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories and will use a self-swab test. Each person undergoing testing will be instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member.
Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. There is no limit on the amount of people that can be tested. The site will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, but will re-open Tuesday.
Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge.
As of now, those tested still need to be in a vehicle, although a walk-up service may later be offered. All minors must have a parent or guardian and be able to complete the test without assistance.
The hours will remain the same — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be closed on holidays such as Monday, or in the event of severe weather. Results will be available within three to seven days.
Five new cases were reported in LaSalle County, pushing the total there to 140 cases. One new case was reported in Ford County, which now has 21 confirmed cases.
No new cases were reported in Logan, Woodford, Tazewell, DeWitt or Piatt counties.
Also, Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,508 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 67 additional deaths. In Illinois, there have been 110,304 positive tests and 4,856 deaths. Officials said 747,921 people have been tested.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.
