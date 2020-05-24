Two new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by McLean County Health Department officials Sunday, the 203rd and 204th cases to be confirmed in the last two months.

So far, 10 people have died in McLean County, 127 have recovered, four remain hospitalized and 61 are in home isolation, officials said.

Two women — one in her 20s and another in her 30s — are the two latest cases, according to the health department.

Officials said only 47 people tested at the COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington on Saturday, the lowest one-day total to date. Afternoon thunderstorms played a factor. Also, it was the final day for members of the Illinois National Guard to provide assistance at the site.

It is now operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories and will use a self-swab test. Each person undergoing testing will be instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member.

Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. There is no limit on the amount of people that can be tested. The site will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, but will re-open Tuesday.