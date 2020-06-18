Two new COVID cases in McLean County; six more in Tazewell

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 showed Thursday that it isn't through with Central Illinois yet as the McLean County Health Department announced two new cases of the novel virus and Tazewell County announced six new cases.
Tazewell County Health Department said it's monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
As of Thursday, 14 residents of that long-term care facility have had confirmed cases of coronavirus and three have died, the Tazewell County Health Department said. The health department has been supplying personal protective equipment to control the spread.
Overall, Tazewell County has had 104 confirmed cases of the novel virus since March, with 73 people recovered, 20 in home isolation and four hospitalized. Seven Tazewell County residents have died of the virus.
The two new cases in McLean County bring to 245 the number of McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
Of the 245, 219 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, McLean County Health Department reported. Thursday marked the eleventh straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
Thursday's numbers follow a slowdown in cases — only two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in McLean County Sunday through Wednesday.
More than 10,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that 129 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or arrive by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 593 new cases on Thursday and 55 additional deaths, mostly in the Chicago area.
Since COVID hit Illinois in March, 134,778 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus and 6,537 people have died.
