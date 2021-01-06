U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kinzinger said the "will of the people" was clear: Biden will be the next president.

"While I am not happy with the outcome, I take comfort in the fact that more than two centuries of precedent, as outlined by our Constitution, was upheld," he said.

Kinzinger said riots at the Capitol were fueled by conspiracy theories, calling them "utterly despicable." He urged Republican leaders to "call it out forcefully" and hold people accountable.

"When you don't tell people the truth, you end up getting people to believe the conspiracies and the false proof, and you get Capitol storms like the one today. This is absolutely, utterly despicable, and every single Republican leader has got to call this out forcefully and be held accountable," Kinzinger told CNN.

"Anywhere else around the globe, we would call this a coup attempt. I think that's what this is," he added.

But Kinzinger said that he believes the democracy will prevail in the end.

"The guardrails of the democracy and the constitution will hold and we will succeed, and I think when this is over, we will look back and realize where this cancer has come from and go after it," he said.