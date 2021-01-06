U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'

As supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol, Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger described the event as a "coup attempt."
There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and the debate over the electoral count was suspended. A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told lawmakers to remain calm, and that more information would be available soon.
The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.
"This is a coup attempt," Kinzinger, 42 of Channahon, posted on Twitter at 1:24 p.m.
He then responded to a tweet by Trump, who said: "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"
Kinzinger responded: "You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster."
Earlier in the day, Kinzinger released a statement indicating he would not join in some Republicans' efforts to challenge the the Electoral College vote won by Democrat Joe Biden.
Kinzinger said the "will of the people" was clear: Biden will be the next president.
"While I am not happy with the outcome, I take comfort in the fact that more than two centuries of precedent, as outlined by our Constitution, was upheld," he said.
Kinzinger said riots at the Capitol were fueled by conspiracy theories, calling them "utterly despicable." He urged Republican leaders to "call it out forcefully" and hold people accountable.
"When you don't tell people the truth, you end up getting people to believe the conspiracies and the false proof, and you get Capitol storms like the one today. This is absolutely, utterly despicable, and every single Republican leader has got to call this out forcefully and be held accountable," Kinzinger told CNN.
"Anywhere else around the globe, we would call this a coup attempt. I think that's what this is," he added.
But Kinzinger said that he believes the democracy will prevail in the end.
"The guardrails of the democracy and the constitution will hold and we will succeed, and I think when this is over, we will look back and realize where this cancer has come from and go after it," he said.
This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.