U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood wins reelection in 18th Congressional District

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood defeated Democratic challenger George Petrilli in the 18th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

With 67% of the 765 precincts reporting on Tuesday night, LaHood, a Republican from Dunlap, led his opponent with 173,453 votes to Petrilli's 68,843 votes.

The district covers portions of central and western Illinois, including Woodford and parts of McLean and Tazewell counties.

LaHood won a special election to the U.S. House in September 2015 and won general elections in 2016 and 2018. In seeking a third full term, LaHood said he wanted to “build on what we’ve been able to accomplish” in the last five years.

Petrilli, a lawyer from Springfield, said he ran against LaHood because problems are not being addressed. He described himself as a “very pragmatic” person who believes “good public policy transcends party.”