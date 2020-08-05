U.S. Rep. Davis tests positive for COVID-19; cases increase in McLean, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus, while cases continued to increase in McLean and several other Central Illinois counties.
“Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine,” said Davis, a Taylorville Republican whose district includes part of McLean County. He noted that his wife and staff members received negative test results, and his office was contacting constituents with whom he had interacted in the past 48 hours.
Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 583 cases since the pandemic began. LaSalle County reported one additional death and 44 new cases of the virus Wednesday. The county has seen a total of 621 cases and 22 deaths.
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continued warnings about the possibility of increased business and public activity restrictions if the spread continues statewide. The state reported another 1,759 new cases of the virus and 30 additional deaths.
"You've seen me travel the state encouraging everybody to wear a mask, encouraging local city councils and mayors to impose mitigations locally so we can bring down the infection rate," Pritzker said. "I don't want to go to those more extreme measures, but if the numbers keep rising in Illinois, we'll obviously have to consider more serious mitigations."
Davis hosted traveling office hours that brought him to Mount Zion in Macon County on Monday. He was in Monticello on Tuesday announcing his introduction of legislation that would require hospitals to establish sepsis protocols and also was slated to stop in Tolono in Champaign County.
Davis said he has taken his temperature twice daily since the beginning of the pandemic, and was tested for coronavirus after his temperature was 99 degrees Wednesday morning. He noted that his wife is a nurse and cancer survivor, putting her in a high-risk category.
Davis, who faces Springfield Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in the November election, said he would postpone public events but continue to serve constituents from home.
“If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask,” Davis said. “All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”
Central Illinois
Of the total number of COVID-19 cases in McLean County, 466 people were considered recovered, 13 more than Tuesday. One was hospitalized and 101 were isolated at home. Fifteen residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The county has had more than 27,620 tests, and its cumulative positivity rate is 2.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate for the period ending Tuesday was 2%.
There were 630 people tested Tuesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds site in Bloomington, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
Officials continue to urge precautions, including social distancing, wearing of face coverings and avoidance of close-contact settings.
"An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick," said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator. “Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection."
Of the new cases in LaSalle County, one was younger than 13; 10 people were in their 20s; four were in their 30s; three were in their 40s; three were in their 60s; four were in their 70s; nine were in their 80s and 10 were in their 90s.
Ford County reported eight new cases of the virus. Officials said the county has had 62 cases of COVID-19, of which 49 were confirmed and 13 were "probable." There has been one coronavirus-related death.
Positivity rates
Statewide, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.9%, but Pritzker noted that all but four regions had positivity rates topping 5%. That’s an upward trend from two weeks ago all but one of the regions were below that level, he said.
Region 2, which includes McLean County, had a rolling positivity rate of 5.3% as of Aug. 2, the most recent data available Wednesday.
The four regions below 5% are: Region 6, which includes DeWitt and Macon counties as well as much of eastern Illinois; Region 11, which includes Chicago; Region 1 in northwest Illinois; and Region 8, which includes Kane and DuPage counties.
If that number in any region is above 8% for three days, or if it increases for seven of 10 days along with a sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, the state will put mitigations in place, Pritzker said. Those can include several of the actions seen in previous phases of the reopening plan.
Pritzker was asked about the potential of another widespread shutdown, but said, “I don’t want to go back there.” The current mitigation plan would include more targeted actions against certain sectors of the economy in specific regions where cases spike.
“But we were successful in the state of Illinois and frankly in a lot of places around the country at bringing down the infection rates,” he said of the initial stay-at-home order.
Still, he said, health experts know more about the virus now than they did in the beginning, including information from several studies showing the effectiveness of face coverings in mitigating the spread of the virus.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.