U.S. Rep. Davis tests positive for COVID-19; cases increase in McLean, LaSalle counties

There were 630 people tested Tuesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds site in Bloomington, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.

Officials continue to urge precautions, including social distancing, wearing of face coverings and avoidance of close-contact settings.

"An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick," said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator. “Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection."

Of the new cases in LaSalle County, one was younger than 13; 10 people were in their 20s; four were in their 30s; three were in their 40s; three were in their 60s; four were in their 70s; nine were in their 80s and 10 were in their 90s.

Ford County reported eight new cases of the virus. Officials said the county has had 62 cases of COVID-19, of which 49 were confirmed and 13 were "probable." There has been one coronavirus-related death.

Positivity rates

Statewide, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.9%, but Pritzker noted that all but four regions had positivity rates topping 5%. That’s an upward trend from two weeks ago all but one of the regions were below that level, he said.