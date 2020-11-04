U.S. Rep. Kinzinger holds strong lead in 16th District

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared headed to his sixth term in Congress based on unofficial vote totals that showed him leading Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski 173,456 to 93,703 in the 16th Congressional District with 559 of 652 precincts reporting.
However, Kinzinger did not declare victory Tuesday night and Brzozowski pointed to not-yet-counted mail-in ballots and votes in key precincts that she hopes will narrow the gap.
Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots statewide that had not been returned as of Monday.
Although stopping short of claiming victory, Kinzinger said the margin he had in unofficial returns was "even bigger than I expected. I don't say that arrogantly. I say that humbly."
He said the first thing Congress must tackle when it returns to session is a COVID relief package.
"I would also like to see us take on an infrastructure bill," he said.
In the longer term, on the international level, Kinzinger said the country faces "a struggle against the Chinese Communist Party."
He called the large turnout of voters nationwide "a great example of what happens when people are engaged."
The "massive surge to the polls" was fueled both by "people who are happy with president and people who love the president," said Kinzinger.
Jobs and health care were key issues in the district, which includes all or parts of 14 counties, including Livingston, LaSalle and Iroquois counties.
Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, and Brzozowski of LaSalle agreed on the need for an infrastructure bill to create jobs and to repair and improve infrastructure.
Kinzinger emphasized the need to find new trade markets and bring back essential industries that manufacture such things as personal protective equipment.
Brzozowski called for the repeal of the Taft-Hartley Act, which she said has weakened the ability of unions to negotiate higher wages.
On health care, Kinzinger said “bringing the free market into health care is beneficial” while Brzozowski said she would like to see an eventual move to “Medicare for all.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
