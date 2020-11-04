U.S. Rep. Kinzinger holds strong lead in 16th District

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared headed to his sixth term in Congress based on unofficial vote totals that showed him leading Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski 173,456 to 93,703 in the 16th Congressional District with 559 of 652 precincts reporting.

However, Kinzinger did not declare victory Tuesday night and Brzozowski pointed to not-yet-counted mail-in ballots and votes in key precincts that she hopes will narrow the gap.

Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday must be accepted by local election authorities if they arrive by Nov. 17, and there were more than 500,000 mail-in ballots statewide that had not been returned as of Monday.

Although stopping short of claiming victory, Kinzinger said the margin he had in unofficial returns was "even bigger than I expected. I don't say that arrogantly. I say that humbly."

He said the first thing Congress must tackle when it returns to session is a COVID relief package.

"I would also like to see us take on an infrastructure bill," he said.