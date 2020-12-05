Ugly Sweaters fill Miller Park for annual run

“It’s not that different from a normal year,” said Julie Sibley of Fleet Feet. “We have 100 people out here, socially distancing on a beautiful day. We like to promote running all year long to stay healthy and get some exercise. In the right gear, you can run in all temperatures.”

Runners were encouraged to wear ugly sweaters or outfits, such as Beal’s green T-shirt, highlighted with candy canes and a Santa hat, with antlers.

And John Smith III’s blue sport jacket with penguins wearing red and green scarves was hard to miss.

Mike Kruk of Bloomington wore a red and green sweater with a Mickey Mouse face in a Santa hat.

“It’s fun and I like to run,” Kruk said. “I try to get out a couple of times a week. But, not dressed like this.”

Sheila Stephens of Hudson came to run with her friends, Crystal Beemsterboer and Gigi Gloria. Stephens was dressed in a black sweater with Christmas light bulbs around the collar.