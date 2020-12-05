Ugly Sweaters fill Miller Park for annual run

BLOOMINGTON — Rich Beal of Bloomington was among those happy to see a beautiful sunny afternoon Saturday.
“It’s a gorgeous day to run and just enjoy life,” said Beal, one of 100 participants in the sixth annual Ugliest Sweater Run at Miller Park in Bloomington on Saturday.
The event was hosted by Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department and Fleet Feet of Bloomington.
Jill Eichhholz, program manager for the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, said there were a few tweaks this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We normally have a gathering inside but this year, everything is outside, and we are staggering the starting times and allowing only 10 runners to start at a time, every five minutes,” she said. “But everybody is happy to have such a nice day to run and participate.”
The event for all ages was a non-competitive, 1.5- or 3-mile run/walk. Because of social distancing, runners were spaced out about 10 feet apart to start.
“It’s not that different from a normal year,” said Julie Sibley of Fleet Feet. “We have 100 people out here, socially distancing on a beautiful day. We like to promote running all year long to stay healthy and get some exercise. In the right gear, you can run in all temperatures.”
Runners were encouraged to wear ugly sweaters or outfits, such as Beal’s green T-shirt, highlighted with candy canes and a Santa hat, with antlers.
And John Smith III’s blue sport jacket with penguins wearing red and green scarves was hard to miss.
Mike Kruk of Bloomington wore a red and green sweater with a Mickey Mouse face in a Santa hat.
“It’s fun and I like to run,” Kruk said. “I try to get out a couple of times a week. But, not dressed like this.”
There were several “selfie” stopping points along the route where participants were encouraged to take pictures and then post them on the event’s social media page later.
Sheila Stephens of Hudson came to run with her friends, Crystal Beemsterboer and Gigi Gloria. Stephens was dressed in a black sweater with Christmas light bulbs around the collar.
“I am here to run with my ladies,” she said, “and to have fun.”
Some took the opportunity just to wear an ugly sweater, but not participate in the run.
Jody Reyes of Bloomington wore a red and green striped sweater with a smiling Grinch on the front.
“Due to COVID-19, there aren’t many chances this year to go someplace and show this off,” she said. “So even though I really can’t run, I still wanted to come over and get out on such a nice day. Plus, my friend is running, so I came also to support her.”
