Underground cable causing power issues at OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington
breaking top story

Underground cable causing power issues at OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington

INSIDE

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington is shown Nov. 30. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — An underground cable problem has caused electricity issues at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, said media relations coordinator Libby Allison.

“I can confirm we are currently dealing with a power outage," Allison said late Sunday afternoon. "It appears to be an underground cable issue, and Ameren Illinois is on site and is working with our electricians to quickly fix the problem. Power first went out about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon."

“The hospital is currently being powered by several robust generators that are able to power the critical elements in the entire hospital, and our patients are completely safe with us. All medical equipment and our life-saving equipment is on the generator.”

The hospital is able to care for patients in-house safely and those coming into the emergency department for routine emergencies. However, EMS is directing critical patients or trauma patients to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal until power is restored.

Eastland Pharmacy will be closed until the issue is fixed.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

