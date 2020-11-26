United Way of McLean County holds pop-up designer purse auction

BLOOMINGTON — Purse lovers may snag some Cyber Monday deals on some new designer bags through a pop-up auction by United Way of McLean County.

The group is holding its annual charity fundraiser this year through the "Power of the Purse: Cyber Monday Edition," said Pat Grosso, director of resource development.

"Because we weren't able to have a live event this year, we went virtual," said Grosso. "It's much like the live event, only you can do it all online in the safety of your home."

The auction launched Wednesday morning and features 20 designer purses for people to bid on using smartphones and an electronic bidding. Bidding closes Monday at 8 p.m.

Purses are listed for auction at https://bit.ly/2KxRmts.

The auction is the second of its kind this year, Grosso said. For Halloween the organization auctioned off 10 new designer purses and raised just under $1,000.

United Way of McLean County also plans to hold a raffle the week of Dec. 8 for a Brighton gift basket, which will include a Brighton purse and accessories.