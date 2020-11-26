United Way of McLean County holds pop-up designer purse auction

BLOOMINGTON — Purse lovers may snag some Cyber Monday deals on some new designer bags through a pop-up auction by United Way of McLean County.
The group is holding its annual charity fundraiser this year through the "Power of the Purse: Cyber Monday Edition," said Pat Grosso, director of resource development.
"Because we weren't able to have a live event this year, we went virtual," said Grosso. "It's much like the live event, only you can do it all online in the safety of your home."
The auction launched Wednesday morning and features 20 designer purses for people to bid on using smartphones and an electronic bidding. Bidding closes Monday at 8 p.m.
Purses are listed for auction at https://bit.ly/2KxRmts.
The auction is the second of its kind this year, Grosso said. For Halloween the organization auctioned off 10 new designer purses and raised just under $1,000.
United Way of McLean County also plans to hold a raffle the week of Dec. 8 for a Brighton gift basket, which will include a Brighton purse and accessories.
Power of the Purse is an annual even benefiting local nonprofit organizations, causes and community efforts. Past events have gone toward supporting survivors of domestic violence, local youth in need, and the Community Cancer Center.
Last year the event attracted around 400 attendees and raised more than $40,000 to provide financial support and scholarships for at-risk youth in McLean County.
This year funds will go toward Workforce 180, a McLean County United Way workforce development effort launched in 2019 to provide opportunities for at-risk youth. The program assists youth in meeting career goals through scholarship opportunities, tuition and supporting other needs, said Grosso.
"We identified that young people in the community sometimes have too many challenges and are unable to find secure work in the community," said Grosso, adding that United Way works with Project Oz and other organizations to identify young men and women pursuing certain careers.
The program has helped young people achieve their goals in various career fields, including becoming certified nursing assistants and paramedics.
