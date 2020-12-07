 Skip to main content
United Way of McLean County wins graphic design award
BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County’s new tool for nonprofit storytelling has been named a winner in the 57th annual American Graphic Design Awards competition from Graphic Design USA, chosen from over 10,000 entries. The winning submission, “United Way of McLean County’s 180 United interactive/Donor Kit,” was designed by Firebrand Cooperative, with lead designer Melanie Shellito of Bloomington heading up the project. Video segments were produced by Scott Sarver of Broadleaf Video based in Normal.

The project, available at uwmclean.org/myimpact, was created to quickly and effectively communicate the growing number of families living on the edge of poverty in McLean County, the organizational shift of UWMC to address those needs, the dollars needed to create tangible outcomes and real stories from people whose lives have been changed.

