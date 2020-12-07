United Way of McLean County wins graphic design award

United Way wins graphic design award

BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County’s new tool for nonprofit storytelling has been named a winner in the 57th annual American Graphic Design Awards competition from Graphic Design USA, chosen from over 10,000 entries. The winning submission, “United Way of McLean County’s 180 United interactive/Donor Kit,” was designed by Firebrand Cooperative, with lead designer Melanie Shellito of Bloomington heading up the project. Video segments were produced by Scott Sarver of Broadleaf Video based in Normal.