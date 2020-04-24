United Way, other groups raising money, masks for COVID help

BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County and other groups are pushing forward with food programs and mask-making efforts, among others, with donations to its community care fund now exceeding $300,000.
The money for Feeding BN & Beyond has come from grants, local businesses and private individuals and so far has helped provide more than 18,400 evening meals to families throughout the county.
Earlier this week, the program asked for volunteers to sew cloth masks that can be worn during the meal distribution. Sewing instructions are at https:www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf; the masks should be laundered and sealed in plastic bags before they are dropped off. Email dwhirst@gmail.com or call 309-532-4543 to help.
“Our approach is to serve as a transparent, ongoing mechanism for private and corporate donations, and then we collaborate through existing systems to combine these contributions with other resources to reach those most impacted by COVID in an efficient and effective manner,” United Way President & CEO David Taylor said in a statement.
Corporate sponsors have brought the aggregate total to over $400,000, which includes United Way's initial $100,000 investment. More than 20 organizations are part of the effort.
Corporate contributions have come from Meijer, Schnucks, Commerce Bank, and Exelon Foundation’s Employee Giving Payroll Deduction Grant, State Farm, Country Financial, Afni, Homefield Energy, PLR Insurance, and Integrity Technology Solutions. Local organizations include the Funk Foundation, Sunrise Rotary Club, Moses Montefiore Temple, Islamic Center of McLean County, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple and several Indian American associations.
Anyone can donate at covid19.dsgive.us. More information is at uwmclean.org/covid-19-community-care-fund.
