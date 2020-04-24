United Way, other groups raising money, masks for COVID help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County and other groups are pushing forward with food programs and mask-making efforts, among others, with donations to its community care fund now exceeding $300,000.

The money for Feeding BN & Beyond has come from grants, local businesses and private individuals and so far has helped provide more than 18,400 evening meals to families throughout the county.

Earlier this week, the program asked for volunteers to sew cloth masks that can be worn during the meal distribution. Sewing instructions are at https:www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf; the masks should be laundered and sealed in plastic bags before they are dropped off. Email dwhirst@gmail.com or call 309-532-4543 to help.

“Our approach is to serve as a transparent, ongoing mechanism for private and corporate donations, and then we collaborate through existing systems to combine these contributions with other resources to reach those most impacted by COVID in an efficient and effective manner,” United Way President & CEO David Taylor said in a statement.