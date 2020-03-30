United Way, others working on food assistance during COVID crisis

BLOOMINGTON – United Way of McLean County has created a $50,000 effort to get food to people who need it during the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative to find and distribute non-perishable items brings together grocery stores, restaurants, and local farmers through a collaboration with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, schools, large employers, and nonprofit organizations.

“The aim is to stabilize food access for families impacted by COVID-19 while also providing income to local businesses and farms so they can keep paying their employees," said David Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of McLean County. "These same employees are often the ones who are one crisis away from poverty themselves. Keeping the money circulating in McLean County while also feeding families in need is a win-win.”

As the crisis continues, United Way and its partners will evaluate how to expand the COVID-19 Community Care Fund’s resource base through in-kind or additional monetary support.

To donate directly, visit covid19.dsgive.us. A $5 donation provides a meal, $20 feeds a family of four. More information is available at https://uwmclean.org/covid-19-community-care-fund/

