Update: 17 new McLean County COVID-19 cases reported; county announces first rural testing site

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 surge resumed on Tuesday as the county health department confirmed 17 new cases.
Meanwhile, Logan County health officials released a statement Tuesday asking for the public's help in reversing the recent uptick in cases there by wearing masks in public, staying six feet away from others and washing their hands.
And McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the health department is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to increase COVID testing in the county by co-sponsoring the first rural testing site.
In McLean County, the 17 additional cases, following three new cases on Monday and 12 on Sunday, mean that 32 county residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week and 137 new cases have been confirmed since the uptick in cases began July 3.
Nine additional people have recovered from the virus.
McKnight said the new confirmations mean that 402 county residents have had COVID-19 since March 19. Of those, 312 have recovered (nine more than on Monday), 73 are isolated at home (seven more than on Monday) and two were hospitalized, one more than on Monday, she said.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since March. The most recent death was announced two weeks ago.
McKnight said more than 19,200 COVID tests have happened in McLean County, the cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 20 is 2.3%.
Tuesday's increase in numbers follows a rise in people being tested for the virus. McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that 421 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 test site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That follows fewer people being tested during the weekend because of thunderstorms.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, and may be accessed by car, by walk up or by using a Connect Transit shuttle that runs from the Bloomington Walmart. The shuttle operates 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The health department and Chestnut will set up mobile clinics in rural communities beginning 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Colfax Village office, 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax, McKnight said.
People may drive up or walk up unless there is inclement weather. The COVID testing will be a self-administered nasal self-swab test, with instructions provided by an on-site staff member.
"We will be asking for insurance information but those without insurance will be able to be tested," McKnight said. "We won't be collecting any payment at the time of service."
"We are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in McLean County," McKnight said. "An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick. Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection. It is imperative for all of us to be aware and take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including continuing to wash our hands, watch our distance and wear our face coverings. Our actions can not only protect us but also our neighbors, friends and family."
Logan County's statement follows seven new cases there on Monday, bringing that county's total to 50 COVID confirmations.
Logan County has been among several Central Illinois counties reporting increases in COVID cases since Independence Day weekend.
For example, Tazewell County Health Department reported on Tuesday seven new COVID cases, bringing that county's new total to 230 cases. Of the 230 people, 168 have recovered (nine more than on Monday), 53 are in home isolation (unchanged from Monday) and four are hospitalized (one more than Monday). In addition, eight people died of the virus earlier this year.
The Logan County statement — from the Logan County Department of Public Health, SIU Medicine, Hospital Sisters Health System and Memorial Health System — called on residents to curb the COVID spread by wearing masks in public, staying six feet apart from others when possible and washing their hands frequently and thoroughly.
"These practices are critical now more than ever," said Don Cavi, Logan County health department executive director. "We have started to see an uptick in cases locally and disregarding masking guidelines and social distancing standards is certainly contributing to the rise."
To be effective, a mask should cover a person's nose and mouth and fit closely to their face, the Logan County organizations said. Anyone who can't wear a mask for health reasons should stay home because their condition puts them at greater risk for COVID complications.
The Logan County organizations also noted that other states have seen surges in cases that have strained medical resources and forced closings of businesses that had re-opened.
While hospitalizations have not risen as sharply in Central Illinois as in other states, the health organizations said it's critical to continue to follow health guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.
"We wholeheartedly support our local business owners who are making difficult choices about how to keep their businesses open and keep employees and patrons safe," said Springfield Clinic chief medical officer Dr. Ken Sagins. That clinic has a location in Lincoln.
"Following public health guidelines is the best way for the public to support local businesses and to help all of us return to normalcy," Sagins said.
This story will be updated.
