Update: 17 new McLean County COVID-19 cases reported; county announces first rural testing site

The health department and Chestnut will set up mobile clinics in rural communities beginning 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Colfax Village office, 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax, McKnight said.

People may drive up or walk up unless there is inclement weather. The COVID testing will be a self-administered nasal self-swab test, with instructions provided by an on-site staff member.

"We will be asking for insurance information but those without insurance will be able to be tested," McKnight said. "We won't be collecting any payment at the time of service."

"We are seeing community spread of COVID-19 in McLean County," McKnight said. "An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick. Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection. It is imperative for all of us to be aware and take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including continuing to wash our hands, watch our distance and wear our face coverings. Our actions can not only protect us but also our neighbors, friends and family."

Logan County's statement follows seven new cases there on Monday, bringing that county's total to 50 COVID confirmations.