UPDATE: At least 3 tornado touchdowns reported in McLean, adjacent counties

Updated at 5:45 p.m.

Severe weather moving through Central Illinois has produced several brief tornado touchdowns and a tornado watch remains in effect for the Pantagraph area through 9 p.m.

Chris Miller, warning coordinator for the National Weather Service in Lincoln, advised people to continue monitoring the weather situation and weather alert radios as active storms remain in the area. He expects the severe weather to move out of Bloomington-Normal by 8 or 9 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., Miller said there had been three confirmed tornado touchdowns, all brief with no damage reported.

One was in McLean County, 2 miles east-southeast of Gridley at 4:04 p.m.

Two other touchdowns were in Tazewell County: one at 1:45 p.m. one mile south of South Pekin and one at 1:37 p.m. 2 miles north of Green Valley, according to Miller.

“We haven’t had any wind damage reports as of yet … but we have a lot of reports of heavy rain and flash flooding,” said Miller.

Eureka reported 2.8 inches of rain in two hours at 4 p.m.