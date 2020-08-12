Update: COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County but 3 new COVID deaths in LaSalle County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While 14 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, 21 additional people have recovered, marking the fourth straight day that recoveries outnumbered new cases in the county.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department confirmed three new COVID-related deaths in that county — a woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s.

That means 28 LaSalle County residents have died of COVID this year, including 10 so far this month.

In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that the 14 new cases there bring to 670 the number of McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus since March 19.

But McKnight also reported that 572 of the 670 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 21 from Tuesday.

Eighty-two people are at home in isolation, eight fewer than on Tuesday. But one person was hospitalized with the virus, after no one was hospitalized with COVID in McLean County for two days.