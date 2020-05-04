Update: Gibson City drive-in to reopen this weekend

After weeks of uncertainty, Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater in Gibson City plans to reopen.
With a twist.
On its Facebook page Monday, the theater said it "will be running under some very strict guidelines so that we will be allowed to continue to operate until the Stay at Home orders are lifted. These measures will not be in effect for the whole season, but just for the start of it."
An announcement was planned later Monday. In the meantime, the theater said it has scheduled Trolls World Tour and Onward for its opening weekend.
Our earlier story ...
GIBSON CITY — Like many in Central Illinois, Ben Harroun just wants to get back to work as general manager for Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theater in Gibson City.
It’s more than just a job to him. It’s a family business: He manages the property with his brother, Will. Their father, Mike, is the owner and responsible for keeping the drive-in going since 1989.
“But we’re in limbo right now,” Ben Harroun said.
The family hoped that stay-at-home restrictions would be loosened enough to include drive-in movie theaters. After all, drive-in style churches seem to be allowable.
“What (state officials) told us was that if we were classified as a church prior to this, we would be able to hold church services there,” he said.
The Harrouns have attempted everything, reading the orders with a fine-toothed comb, and have turned to the Ford County Public Health Department.
“We are more or less a restaurant that sells food and shows you a movie,” he said.
More than 500 cars can fit into the facility, which features two screens. Normally at this time of the year, a dozen people would be employed at the drive-in. As it stands, only three full-time staff — Ben, Will and an office manager — are working.
Several schools inquired about holding some kind of modified graduation services there. But again, the state said no.
And they have tried to get the governor’s ear, but those attempts have not been successful, either.
“We have sent numerous e-mails and we have even had a couple of state representatives put our letter directly in front of the governor, but we have been told that they will not open drive-ins now,” Ben Harroun said. “They could potentially look at it a little later this month, is all.”
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, was asked last week specifically about drive-in movie theaters.
“We are still looking at that,” she said. “I actually have been thinking about that. We’re trying to find ways that people can get some level of normalcy back, right? We know the hardship that this necessary measure and the extension of it, what it has done to people. We’re working really hard trying to think through, trying to take creative solutions in terms of how we can make things available to people without putting additional people at risk. We’re not actually done thinking about that because potentially, there is a way to do this, maybe with no concession stands, nobody coming up to the window, so really still trying to think about that and really trying to see how we can make people have a little bit of the comforts that they’re used to while keeping everyone safe.”
When they get the word to open, Harroun said the theater would be ready quickly.
“There aren’t any new movies out, but the distributors are offering some packages with some great fan favorites and so we know that it would just be great to be able to open up and get back to business,” he said.
