UPDATE: Tornado confirmed near Chenoa
UPDATE: Tornado confirmed near Chenoa

Updated at 5:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a tornado warning for southeast Livingston County.

At 4:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located between Forrest and Fairbury, moving east at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to a possible tornado, ping-pong size hail is listed as a hazard.

Updated at 4:38 p.m.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln issued a tornado warning from 4:18 to 4:45 p.m. for north central McLean County.

At 4:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located two miles east of Chenoa, or six miles west of Fairbury, moving east at 30 miles per hour, the weather service said. 

A confirmed tornado was located near Chenoa, 7 miles west of Fairbury, and moving east at 35 miles per hour at 4:27 p.m.

People should take shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, vehicles and trees is likely.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

