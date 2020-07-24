Updated: 14 new McLean County COVID cases; LaSalle, Peoria counties issued COVID warnings by the state

BLOOMINGTON — The July increase in COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued on Friday with 14 new cases, meaning 178 people have been diagnosed with the novel virus since July 3.
Meanwhile, LaSalle and Peoria counties were among four Illinois counties issued warnings on Friday by Illinois Department of Public Health because of increased COVID cases. Other counties were Adams in western Illinois and Randolph in southern Illinois.
LaSalle County Health Department announced 13 new COVID cases on Friday, meaning 389 residents of that county have had confirmed cases since March. Of those, 228 have recovered.
Since July 5, the number of COVID cases in LaSalle County has increased by 42.4% and emergency department visits for COVID-like illness have more than doubled.
IDPH's intention with warnings is to encourage local leaders, health departments and the public to make informed decisions, such as rethinking attending large gatherings.
In LaSalle County, there have been large social gatherings, increases in cases among people younger than 29, younger people visiting bars and inconsistencies in masking, state health officials said.
In Peoria County, there have been increases in cases among people younger than 29, large parties, and people traveling to Florida, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin, IDPH said.
"Young people can easily become infected with COVID-19, not experience symptoms and then pass the virus to others more at risk," said LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "Those who choose not to wear a mask or disregard the importance of social distancing are putting their parents, grandparents, co-workers and community at risk."
In McLean County, despite the 14 new cases, the county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests of the 20,400 tests conducted of county residents — was 2.2%, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. In the seven-day period ending July 23, the county's positivity rate was 2.5%.
The 14 new cases on Friday mean that 443 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID since March 19, McKnight said. Seventy-three people have had confirmed cases so far this week.
Of the total, 357 have recovered (19 more than on Thursday), 68 are at home in isolation (six fewer than on Thursday) and three are hospitalized, one more than on Thursday. One of the three patients is in intensive care, McKnight said.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus but no new deaths have been announced in more than two weeks.
"The majority of our recently reported known exposure is travel-related or in household contacts to someone else that has tested positive for COVID-19," McKnight said.
McLean County also continues to see an increase in positive cases among 20-somethings, children and teens, McKnight said. She urged everyone to wash their hands, stay at least six feet away from people outside their household, wear masks in public and avoid crowded spaces.
Close contacts of people who have tested positive must complete 14 days in quarantine, McKnight said. It can take two to 14 days after exposure to develop symptoms.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 11 new cases, bringing that county's total to 258; Logan County has six new cases, bringing its total to 66; and Livingston County Health Department confirmed two new cases, bringing that county's total to 69.
Officials said Friday that the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds had tested 409 people on Thursday.
Statewide, IDPH reported 1,532 additional cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the Illinois totals to 168,457 COVID cases and 7,385 deaths.
