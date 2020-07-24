Updated: 14 new McLean County COVID cases; LaSalle, Peoria counties issued COVID warnings by the state

In Peoria County, there have been increases in cases among people younger than 29, large parties, and people traveling to Florida, Iowa, Texas and Wisconsin, IDPH said.

"Young people can easily become infected with COVID-19, not experience symptoms and then pass the virus to others more at risk," said LaSalle County Health Department Administrator Julie Kerestes. "Those who choose not to wear a mask or disregard the importance of social distancing are putting their parents, grandparents, co-workers and community at risk."

In McLean County, despite the 14 new cases, the county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests of the 20,400 tests conducted of county residents — was 2.2%, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. In the seven-day period ending July 23, the county's positivity rate was 2.5%.

The 14 new cases on Friday mean that 443 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID since March 19, McKnight said. Seventy-three people have had confirmed cases so far this week.