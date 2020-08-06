Updated: 15 more COVID cases, 17 more recoveries in McLean County; additional deaths in LaSalle, Ford counties

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 17 more have recovered and the county's COVID positivity rate remained 2.1%.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday, meaning six people in that county have died of COVID-19 since Monday and 24 since March.
The newly deceased are a man and woman, each in their 90s, reported LaSalle County Health Department.
Asked whether this week's fatalities were related, Jenny Barrie, that health department's public information officer, said the county would not release more information to protect the confidentiality of the individuals.
In addition, that health department reported 52 new COVID cases in LaSalle County, with the new cases ranging from children to a woman in her 90s. That brings to 673 the number of LaSalle County residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since March; 277 have recovered.
"LaSalle County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected," Barrie said. "This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town. In addition, there have been small clusters of cases among families and household contacts. Social and family gatherings, household sharing, workplace exposures and community spread have all contributed to the uptick in confirmed cases."
Livingston County Health Department announced that its building at 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac, would be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday after employees tested positive for COVID. The building is undergoing deep cleaning and sanitizing.
The employees who tested positive were in quarantine and hadn't had contact with the general public, Livingston County Health Department said. All employees were being tested for the virus.
While the health department didn't specify how many employees tested positive, the department later Thursday confirmed that Livingston County had four new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 105. Three are recovering in isolation and one is hospitalized, that health department said.
Ford County Health Department announced its second COVID-related death and two new cases, including one associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Ford County has had 50 confirmed COVID cases.
In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Thursday that 15 more residents had tested positive for the novel virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county since March 19 to 598.
But 483 of the 598 people have recovered, an increase of 17 recoveries since Wednesday.
Ninety-nine people are isolating at home, two fewer than Wednesday, McKnight reported. One person is hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. No new COVID deaths have been confirmed for nearly a month.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 28,100 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Wednesday remained 2%, McKnight said.
Testing numbers at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, remained high, with 622 people tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Thursday. That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test.
"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk. Travel also continues to be a high-risk activity for those in McLean County."
People who travel should consider whether COVID is spreading at their travel destination and whether they live with or are planning to visit anyone who is at risk of becoming ill from COVID because of age or underlying health conditions, McKnight advised.
McKnight advised that people stay home if they're sick, wash their hands often, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and wear a face covering when they can't remain six feet away from people in public.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,953 new COVID cases and 21 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state's totals since March to 188,424 cases and 7,594 deaths.
The statewide positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Wednesday was 4%, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,517 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID and 346 were in intensive care units.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
