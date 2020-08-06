Updated: 15 more COVID cases, 17 more recoveries in McLean County; additional deaths in LaSalle, Ford counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 17 more have recovered and the county's COVID positivity rate remained 2.1%.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday, meaning six people in that county have died of COVID-19 since Monday and 24 since March.

The newly deceased are a man and woman, each in their 90s, reported LaSalle County Health Department.

Asked whether this week's fatalities were related, Jenny Barrie, that health department's public information officer, said the county would not release more information to protect the confidentiality of the individuals.

In addition, that health department reported 52 new COVID cases in LaSalle County, with the new cases ranging from children to a woman in her 90s. That brings to 673 the number of LaSalle County residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since March; 277 have recovered.