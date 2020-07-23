Updated: 18 new McLean County COVID cases; 14 in LaSalle County

BLOOMINGTON — Eighteen additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning 59 people in McLean County have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Thursday that 429 residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
"McLean County has seen an increase in positive cases in the younger age ranges," McKnight said. "The highest percentage of our cases are still those 20 to 29 years old, but we have also seen cases recently among those 10 and younger."
In LaSalle County, 14 new COVID cases were confirmed on Thursday, said Jenny Barrie, that county health department's public information officer. The county has had 378 confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this year; 225 residents have recovered.
In Tazewell County, eight new cases were confirmed, bringing that county's total to 247. Of those, seven were hospitalized, 61 were in home isolation and 171 have recovered. Eight people died earlier this year.
Of the 429 McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases, 338 are recovered (12 more than on Wednesday), 74 are at home in isolation (six more than Wednesday) and two are hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday, McKnight said.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. The most recent death was two weeks ago.
More than 20,100 COVID tests have been conducted in McLean County, the cumulative positivity rate is 2.1% and the rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 22 is 2.5%, McKnight said.
Since the increase in COVID cases in McLean County began on July 3, 164 people have been diagnosed.
Livingston County Health Department reported that one more person had tested positive — a woman in her 30s who is recovering in isolation — bringing that county's total to 67. Fifty-seven have recovered.
Logan County reported two new cases, bringing its new total to 60; 27 have recovered. In Woodford County, of 68 cases, 54 have recovered.
Meanwhile, 401 people were tested on Wednesday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, officials said.
That test site at 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may drive up, walk up or use a Connect Transit shuttle.
"The majority of our recently reported known exposure (to COVID) is travel-related or in household contacts to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19," McKnight said.
She reiterated that everyone can take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, such as washing hands, staying at least six feet away from people outside your household and wearing face coverings.
COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person, who may not have symptoms, McKnight said.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,624 new COVID cases on Thursday and 20 additional deaths, including the death of a Douglas County man in his 80s.
Since COVID hit Illinois earlier this year, 166,925 Illinoisans have become ill and 7,367 have died. The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 22 was 3.4%, IDPH said.
As of Wednesday night, 1,473 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.
Photos: Reporter takes coronavirus test at McLean County Fairgrounds
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.