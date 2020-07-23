Updated: 18 new McLean County COVID cases; 14 in LaSalle County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Eighteen additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, meaning 59 people in McLean County have had confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this week.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Thursday that 429 residents have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.

"McLean County has seen an increase in positive cases in the younger age ranges," McKnight said. "The highest percentage of our cases are still those 20 to 29 years old, but we have also seen cases recently among those 10 and younger."

In LaSalle County, 14 new COVID cases were confirmed on Thursday, said Jenny Barrie, that county health department's public information officer. The county has had 378 confirmed cases of the novel virus so far this year; 225 residents have recovered.

In Tazewell County, eight new cases were confirmed, bringing that county's total to 247. Of those, seven were hospitalized, 61 were in home isolation and 171 have recovered. Eight people died earlier this year.