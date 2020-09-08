Updated: 26 more McLean County COVID cases; new COVID deaths in LaSalle, Ford counties

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-six more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while new COVID-related deaths were reported in LaSalle and Ford counties on Tuesday.
The 26 new COVID cases reported by the McLean County Health Department on Tuesday follow 46 on Monday and 55 on Sunday. That means 127 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,626 since March 19.
No new hospitalizations or COVID-related deaths were reported in McLean County on Tuesday.
But LaSalle County Health Department reported that county's 54th COVID-related death, a man in his 70s.
And Ford County Health Department reported that county's fourth COVID death, a man in his 80s, said health department community health educator Danielle Walls.
LaSalle County Health Department also reported eight new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,417. The newly diagnosed range in age from their 20s to their 90s.
Of LaSalle County's 1,417 confirmed cases, 838 people have recovered.
Ford County also reported four new COVID cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in that county to 79, Sixteen of those people remain in isolation, with one hospitalized, Ford County Health Department said.
In McLean County, the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that came back positive for the week ending Monday — dropped to 10.6% from 11.2% for the week ending Sunday and 12.5% for the seven days ending Saturday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of the 55,800 tests conducted since March, is 4.7%, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.
Of the 2,626 McLean County cases since March, 1,311 people were isolating at home on Tuesday (16 more than on Monday); eight were hospitalized, two in intensive care units (unchanged from Monday); and 1,290 were recovered (ten more than on Monday).
Seventeen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was announced Friday.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds. McLean County COVID cases have risen rapidly since Illinois State University students returned to campus on Aug. 17.
ISU reported on Tuesday that, during the previous seven days, 295 students had tested positive on campus of 1,955 students tested, for a positivity rate of 15.1%. The student positivity rate recently had exceeded 20%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,318 students have tested positive of 6,606 students tested, ISU said Tuesday. That's a positivity rate of 20%.
McLean County on Friday was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
On Tuesday, the New York Times, in its daily update, reported that the Bloomington metro area ranked 10th nationally for numbers of new cases, relative to population, for the previous two weeks. The newspaper reported that the Bloomington metro area had 1,522 new cases in the previous two weeks, or 4.6 cases per 1,000 people.
Tazewell County Health Department reported six new COVID cases on Tuesday but 77 since Saturday, bringing that county's total to 1,280 confirmed COVID cases, said communications manager Sara Sparkman. Of those, 902 have recovered.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,392 new COVID cases on Tuesday, meaning 252,353 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with the virus since March.
IDPH also reported seven new COVID-related deaths, including a Montgomery County woman in her 90s. That county is south of Springfield.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Monday was 4%, IDPH said. As of Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 343 of them were in intensive care units.
Testing resumed on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, was closed on Monday for Labor Day. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for holidays and during severe weather.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
