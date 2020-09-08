Updated: 26 more McLean County COVID cases; new COVID deaths in LaSalle, Ford counties

Ford County also reported four new COVID cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in that county to 79, Sixteen of those people remain in isolation, with one hospitalized, Ford County Health Department said.

In McLean County, the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests of county residents that came back positive for the week ending Monday — dropped to 10.6% from 11.2% for the week ending Sunday and 12.5% for the seven days ending Saturday.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, of the 55,800 tests conducted since March, is 4.7%, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.

Of the 2,626 McLean County cases since March, 1,311 people were isolating at home on Tuesday (16 more than on Monday); eight were hospitalized, two in intensive care units (unchanged from Monday); and 1,290 were recovered (ten more than on Monday).

Seventeen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was announced Friday.