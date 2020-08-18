Updated: 3 more McLean County COVID cases; two people released from hospital, four more recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but two have been released from hospitalization and four have recovered, the county health department reported Tuesday.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that three more residents have tested positive, meaning 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.

But two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Tuesday. One is in an intensive care unit.

One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.

But four more county residents have recovered from the virus, meaning 622 of the 779 residents diagnosed with COVID have recovered.

No new deaths were announced on Tuesday.