Updated: 3 more McLean County COVID cases; two people released from hospital, four more recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Three more McLean County residents have COVID-19 but two have been released from hospitalization and four have recovered, the county health department reported Tuesday.
Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday that three more residents have tested positive, meaning 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.
But two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Tuesday. One is in an intensive care unit.
One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.
But four more county residents have recovered from the virus, meaning 622 of the 779 residents diagnosed with COVID have recovered.
No new deaths were announced on Tuesday.
Tuesday's report was quiet compared with Monday's, when the health department announced that a woman in her 60s had died of COVID — the county's 16th COVID fatality and the first in more than a month. The health department also reported 38 new COVID cases on Monday, a new single-day high for McLean County.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — for the seven-day period ending Monday was 2%, McKnight reported.
The county's overall positivity rate — of the more than 36,500 tests conducted since March — is 2.1%, McKnight said.
"McLean County Health Department continues to discourage holding or attending large gatherings, which are a high risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said in a prepared statement. "Parties and events where social distancing is not practiced needlessly put all those present in danger.
"Parties and gatherings are not just a threat for those present," McKnight continued. "Anyone could unknowingly spread the virus to friends, family or co-workers who are more vulnerable."
In addition to avoiding large gatherings, McKnight recommended that people wash their hands, keep at least six feet away from people outside their household and wear a mask in public.
Meanwhile, Avanti's Italian Restaurant, which has locations in Normal and Bloomington, said on Facebook that Avanti's has temporarily closed its dining rooms because of the recent increase in COVID cases in Central Illinois.
Dining rooms will reopen when it's safe to do so, said the Facebook post. Curbside pickup, carry out and delivery continue.
"We feel it is our duty to help in the prevention of the spread of this virus," Avanti's said on its Facebook post. "As always, our employees' and guests' health comes first."
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 588 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.
That testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test.
This story will be updated.
