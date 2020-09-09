Updated: 36 more McLean County COVID cases; 15 more in Logan County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While 36 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, the county also reported a decline in the percentage of those who tested positive in the past week.

That metric, known as the seven-day positivity rate, fell to 9.9% for the week through Tuesday. That marks a continued decrease since it reached 12.5% for the seven-day period ending Saturday.

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Logan County reported 15 new COVID cases on Wednesday, and Livingston and LaSalle counties each reported nine new cases.

The county's cumulative positivity rate — of the 56,600 tests conducted since March — remained 4.7%, McKnight said Wednesday.

So far this week, 163 county residents have tested positive for the novel virus so far this week. A total of 2,662 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID since March 19.

Eight people are hospitalized, including two in intensive care, which is unchanged from Tuesday.