Updated: 36 more McLean County COVID cases; 15 more in Logan County
3 comments
BLOOMINGTON — While 36 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in McLean County on Wednesday, the county also reported a decline in the percentage of those who tested positive in the past week. 

That metric, known as the seven-day positivity rate, fell to 9.9% for the week through Tuesday. That marks a continued decrease since it reached 12.5% for the seven-day period ending Saturday. 

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Logan County reported 15 new COVID cases on Wednesday, and Livingston and LaSalle counties each reported nine new cases.

The county's cumulative positivity rate — of the 56,600 tests conducted since March — remained 4.7%, McKnight said Wednesday.

So far this week, 163 county residents have tested positive for the novel virus so far this week. A total of 2,662 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID since March 19. 

Eight people are hospitalized, including two in intensive care, which is unchanged from Tuesday. 

A total of 1,330 people are isolating at home, 19 more than on Tuesday. Another 1,307 people have recovered, an increase of 17 from the day before.

Seventeen McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was announced Friday. The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.

McLean County COVID cases rose rapidly after Illinois State University students returned to Normal as classes began Aug. 17.

The positivity rate of ISU students tested on campus declined. ISU reported Wednesday that, during the previous seven days, 211 students had tested positive of 1,544 students tested on campus, for a positivity rate of 13.7%. On-campus testing was not conducted from Friday through Monday because of the Labor Day holiday weekend. 

ISU officials expressed concern after students gathered early Wednesday outside three off-campus housing units to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys.

A total of 1,321 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began. With 6,633 students tested on campus, that makes for a total positivity rate of 20%. 

McLean County, last Friday, was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.

Central Illinois

Logan County Health Department reported 15 new COVID cases, which ranged from a toddler to a person in their 80s. That means 336 Logan County residents have had confirmed cases of the virus; 256 have recovered.

Livingston County Health Department reported nine new COVID cases, which ranged in age from people in their 20s to people in their 60s. That brings to 264 the number of residents of that county who had confirmed cases of the virus; 215 have recovered.

LaSalle County Health Department also reported nine new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,424. The newly diagnosed range in age from teenagers to a man in his 80s.

Twenty more LaSalle County residents have recovered from the virus, meaning 858 of the 1,424 people have recovered.

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,337 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total since March to 253,690 cases. IDPH also announced 30 new COVID deaths, including fatalities in Christian, Coles, LaSalle, Macon, Peoria and Sangamon counties.

Jenny Barrie, public information officer for the LaSalle County Health Department, said that county's fatality was reported by the health department and The Pantagraph on Tuesday.

The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Tuesday was 3.7%, IDPH said. As of Tuesday night, 1,580 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID with 357 of them in intensive care units.

There were 815 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site run by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

HOW TO GET TESTED

WHERE: McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays

WHAT YOU NEED: To be able to complete a nasal self-swab test. There is no charge to the person being tested but insurance information is collected if applicable. 

