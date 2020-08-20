Updated: 42 more McLean County COVID cases; virus claims lives in DeWitt, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — Forty-two more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the county health department reported Thursday, one day after a single-day record high of 51 cases was reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the virus claimed the lives of a DeWitt County man in his 80s and a LaSalle County woman in her 90s. The fatalities were the first COVID death in DeWitt County and the 38th in LaSalle County.
In McLean County, the 42 new cases mean that 872 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID since March 19 and 139 so far this week.
Of the 872, four are hospitalized, including one in an intensive care unit, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. Those numbers were unchanged from Wednesday.
But 188 are isolating at home, an increase of 33 people from Wednesday. McKnight reported that 664 people have recovered, an increase of nine people since Wednesday.
No new COVID-related deaths were announced in McLean County on Thursday. Sixteen people have died, with the most recent death reported on Monday.
McKnight broke down the 42 new cases by age range: one person was under the age of 1; nine were between ages 10 and 19; 19 were in their 20s; three were in their 30s; one was in their 40s; five were in their 50s; and four were in their 60s.
Of the more than 38,000 COVID tests conducted in McLean County since March, 2.3% have tested positive. The positivity rate for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.3%. The seven-day positivity rate one day earlier was 2.7%.
In LaSalle County, in addition to the death, that county's health department reported 23 new COVID cases on Thursday, bringing that county's total to 1,033 cases so far this year.
The new COVID cases ranged in age from males in their teens to females in their 80s, LaSalle County Health Department Public Information Officer Jenny Barrie said. Eight more people are out of isolation, meaning 525 of LaSalle County's 1,033 people have recovered.
"Public health efforts are greatly reliant upon individuals acting responsibly and taking actions that evidence shows will protect them and those around them," McKnight said in a statement. "Avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distance, practicing basic hygiene practices and wearing a face covering are small things we can all do to lessen the impact of this virus and save lives."
"As a community, it is vital for us to show we care by coming together and prioritizing public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others," McKnight said.
"It's about your own health and it's also about the health of those around you that you might infect unknowingly," she continued. "That individual could be your friend, your parent or grandparent or another member of the public that might be more vulnerable to severe complications from the virus."
McKnight urged people to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby and discouraged people from attending or hosting large, in-person gatherings.
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz earlier this week, following a large off-campus gathering last weekend where hundreds of people weren't socially distancing and weren't wearing masks, urged students to avoid large crowds.
McKnight said that even young. healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and said face coverings remain an effective tool to slow the spread.
People who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate from others, she said. The health department follows up with people who have tested positive to discuss what they need to do and how long they need to isolate. The health department also will ask for the names of people with whom you have had close contact in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.
Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes, without wearing a mask, should self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 661 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test. No fee is charged.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,832 new COVID cases on Thursday and 27 additional fatalities, including the deaths in DeWitt and LaSalle counties.
So far this year, 213,721 Illinoisans have had COVID and 7,833 have died. The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 4.4%, IDPH said. As of Wednesday night, 1,519 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID and 357 of them were in intensive care units.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
