Updated: 42 more McLean County COVID cases; virus claims lives in DeWitt, LaSalle counties

"As a community, it is vital for us to show we care by coming together and prioritizing public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others," McKnight said.

"It's about your own health and it's also about the health of those around you that you might infect unknowingly," she continued. "That individual could be your friend, your parent or grandparent or another member of the public that might be more vulnerable to severe complications from the virus."

McKnight urged people to avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby and discouraged people from attending or hosting large, in-person gatherings.

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz earlier this week, following a large off-campus gathering last weekend where hundreds of people weren't socially distancing and weren't wearing masks, urged students to avoid large crowds.

McKnight said that even young. healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and said face coverings remain an effective tool to slow the spread.