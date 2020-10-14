Updated: 44 more COVID cases in McLean County; Ford, Marshall counties report additional COVID deaths

That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

In addition, the health department and Chestnut Health Systems will again have mobile, drive-up or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.

Both sites use self-administered nasal swab testing.

Since the health department and Chestnut began offering mobile testing on July 23, more than 400 tests have been completed in three rural McLean County communities, McKnight said.

Testing is recommended for people who have COVID-19 symptoms; people who have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes; and people who have been referred by their health care provider, local or state health department. The two testing sites are open to anyone, regardless of symptoms or known exposure.