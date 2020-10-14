 Skip to main content
Updated: 44 more COVID cases in McLean County; Ford, Marshall counties report additional COVID deaths
COVID | LOCAL

Updated: 44 more COVID cases in McLean County; Ford, Marshall counties report additional COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Forty-four more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 but another 35 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Ford County reported its seventh COVID death on Wednesday. The woman in her 80s was associated with Piper City Rehab & Living Center in Piper City, said Danielle Walls, Ford County Public Health Department community health educator.

Walls also reported seven additional COVID cases in Ford County, with one of those also associated with the COVID outbreak at Piper City Rehab. Ford County has had 153 confirmed COVID cases.

Marshall County reported two more COVID fatalities — a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Hector Gomez, administrator for the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall Counties Health Departments, said no more information would be released on the two people but confirmed that Marshall County has had three COVID-related deaths.

McLean County

In McLean County, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Wednesday that the new cases mean that 3,744 county residents have had the novel virus since March 19. So far this week, 203 people have been diagnosed.

Of the total, 3,399 have recovered from the virus, an increase of 35 from Tuesday.

But 11 people are hospitalized, three more than on Tuesday, with none in intensive care, McKnight said. Another 304 county residents are isolating at home, six more than on Tuesday.

Thirty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported Tuesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that have come back positive in the past week, was 4.9%, McKnight said, an increase from the 3.9% on Tuesday. Of more than 85,100 tests in McLean County since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Tuesday.

At Illinois State University in the past seven days, there have been 1,111 student-tests on campus, with 27 coming back positive, for a positivity rate of 2.4%.

Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 12,273 student-tests, 1,387 have tested positive for COVID for a positivity rate of 11.3%, compared with Tuesday's rate of 11%. However, that number has been declining gradually for about a month.

ISU also reported that 1,358 students have recovered from the virus.

Central Illinois

Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Tazewell County reported 49 new cases to bring its total up to 2,227; Livingston County reported six new cases to bring its total to 513; LaSalle County reported 36 new cases to bring its total to 2,054; and Logan County reported five new cases to bring its total to 523.

In addition to reporting the Ford and Marshall counties' deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health also reported COVID-related fatalities in Logan and Woodford counties. But those deaths were announced by those counties' health departments earlier.

Statewide, 49 additional COVID-related deaths and 2,862 new COVID cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's totals to 327,605 cases and 9,074 deaths since March.

The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests was 4.6%, compared with 4.5% the day before. As of Tuesday night, 1,974 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID with 390 of them in intensive care.

Testing

There were 602 people tested Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, the county's Emergency Management Agency said.

That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

In addition, the health department and Chestnut Health Systems will again have mobile, drive-up or walk-up COVID testing from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 307 N. Harrison St., Colfax.

Both sites use self-administered nasal swab testing.

Since the health department and Chestnut began offering mobile testing on July 23, more than 400 tests have been completed in three rural McLean County communities, McKnight said.

Testing is recommended for people who have COVID-19 symptoms; people who have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes; and people who have been referred by their health care provider, local or state health department. The two testing sites are open to anyone, regardless of symptoms or known exposure.

People who know or think they have COVID must stay home and isolate for 10 days since symptoms first appeared, McKnight said. In addition, they must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine and must experience improvement in COVID symptoms before their isolation ends. People who have been in close contact with them need to quarantine for 14 days.

Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

COVID-19 in Central Illinois

The following COVID-19 case totals and deaths by area counties since March were reported on Wednesday:

McLean; 3,744 cases; 30 deaths

Tazewell; 2,227 cases; 44 deaths

Woodford; 505 cases; 9 deaths

Livingston; 513 cases; 9 deaths

Logan; 523 cases; 5 deaths

LaSalle; 2,054 cases; 58 deaths

DeWitt; 230 cases; 3 deaths

Piatt; 185 cases; 0 deaths

Ford; 153 cases; 7 deaths

Marshall; 127 cases; 3 deaths

Champaign; 5,359 cases; 27 deaths 

