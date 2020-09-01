Updated: 71 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; 109 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, meaning 436 county residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week.
But 109 more people have recovered in McLean County.
Many of the new cases appear to be associated with Illinois State University, which reported 51 additional positive results Tuesday from the 247 people tested on campus the previous day.
In the previous seven days on campus, 750 people tested positive of 3,155 people tested, for a positivity rate of 23.8%. The university's totals as of Tuesday were 1,023 people testing positive and 3,629 testing negative.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from the previous day from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
The 71 new cases countywide mean that 1,838 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
Of those total cases, 1,016 have recovered (109 more than Monday); 803 are isolating at home (37 fewer than Monday); and three are hospitalized (one fewer than on Monday). One of the three hospitalized people is in an intensive care unit, McKnight said.
Sixteen people have died with COVID-19 in McLean County, but no new deaths have been reported since Aug. 17.
The age group with the largest number of cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
The county's positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive, for the seven-day period ending Monday increased from 10.3% to 10.7%, McKnight reported. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 46,700 tests conducted since testing began in March, remained at 3.8%.
There were 848 people tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
LaSalle County Health Department reported 16 new COVID cases on Tuesday, bringing that county's total to 1,276. The new cases ranged from teenage males to a woman in her 70s.
Thirty-one more LaSalle County residents are out of isolation, meaning 714 of that county's 1,276 cases have recovered.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 20 new COVID cases on Tuesday.
Livingston County Health Department reported five new cases; all five people are in isolation. That means 198 Livingston County residents have had COVID since March and 167 of them have recovered.
Statewide, IDPH reported 1,492 new COVID cases and 39 additional deaths. While the deaths included three people from LaSalle County and one person from Tazewell County, those fatalities were reported by The Pantagraph on Monday.
Illinois has had 236,515 cases and 8,064 coronavirus-related deaths total since March.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases for the seven-day period ending Monday was 4.3%, IDPH said.
As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 362 of them in intensive care units.
McKnight advised people to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and wear a face covering when in public and unable to maintain a six-foot distance from people outside their household.
McKnight also asked people to cooperate with contact tracers, public health staff reaching out to close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID to help to protect them and others from being exposed to the virus.
When contact tracers call and get voice mail, they leave a message so people can call them back, McKnight said. Contact tracers never ask for social security numbers, bank information or immigration status, she said.
Contact tracers may confirm your name, date of birth and email address. They will ask your occupation and names and contact information of people with whom you have been in close contact. Contact tracers will not share your identity with any contacts you identify as potentially exposed, she said.
