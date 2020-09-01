Updated: 71 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County; 109 more people recover

The 71 new cases countywide mean that 1,838 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.

Of those total cases, 1,016 have recovered (109 more than Monday); 803 are isolating at home (37 fewer than Monday); and three are hospitalized (one fewer than on Monday). One of the three hospitalized people is in an intensive care unit, McKnight said.

Sixteen people have died with COVID-19 in McLean County, but no new deaths have been reported since Aug. 17.

The age group with the largest number of cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.

The county's positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive, for the seven-day period ending Monday increased from 10.3% to 10.7%, McKnight reported. The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 46,700 tests conducted since testing began in March, remained at 3.8%.

There were 848 people tested Monday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.