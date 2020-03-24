UPDATED: All employees to be paid as Rivian closes facilities in response to COVID-19

NORMAL — Rivian has shut down all its facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

The action was taken “to keep our teams safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” the post said.

The electric vehicle company's facilities include a manufacturing plant in Normal, the former Mitsubishi plant.

The Normal plant currently has 307 employees, company spokesman Zach Dietmeier said Tuesday.

All Rivian employees will be paid, regardless of whether they are able to work from home, he said.

The shutdown also includes Rivian facilities in California, Michigan and the United Kingdom.

“All who absolutely can are set up to work from home,” said Dietmeier. “We’re pushing forward as much as we can.”