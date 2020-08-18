Updated: COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County, but another COVID death in LaSalle County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While the number of people recovered from COVID-19 in McLean County outnumbered new cases on Tuesday, LaSalle County reported another COVID fatality and 33 new cases.

In McLean County, three more residents have COVID-19 but two have been released from hospitalization and four have recovered, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Tuesday.

McKnight said that the three new cases mean 779 people have had the novel virus since March 19.

But two people have been released from hospitalization, meaning four people remained hospitalized with COVID in McLean County on Tuesday. One is in an intensive care unit.

One more person was in home isolation, bringing the total number of county residents in isolation on Tuesday to 137.

But four more county residents have recovered from the virus, meaning 622 of the 779 residents diagnosed with COVID have recovered.

No new deaths were announced in McLean County on Tuesday.