Updated: COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County but cases mount in Tazewell County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While the number of people who recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered new cases in McLean County on Monday, new COVID diagnoses continued to add up in Tazewell County.

Health Department spokeswoman Sara Sparkman reported 16 additional cases on Monday and 65 since Friday. Tazewell County has had 535 confirmed COVID cases since March — 171 of them were last week. Of the 535 people, 319 have recovered, 201 are in home isolation, seven are hospitalized and eight have died. No new deaths were announced Monday.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that six more county residents had tested positive for the novel virus, meaning 645 people have had confirmed cases since March 19 and 132 so far this month. A total of 529 now have recovered.

A total of 101 people remained isolated, compared with 116 on Sunday, McKnight said. No one was hospitalized, compared with one on Sunday.

Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus but no new deaths have been confirmed in more than a month.