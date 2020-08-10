Updated: COVID recoveries outnumber new cases in McLean County but cases mount in Tazewell County

BLOOMINGTON — While the number of people who recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered new cases in McLean County on Monday, new COVID diagnoses continued to add up in Tazewell County.
Health Department spokeswoman Sara Sparkman reported 16 additional cases on Monday and 65 since Friday. Tazewell County has had 535 confirmed COVID cases since March — 171 of them were last week. Of the 535 people, 319 have recovered, 201 are in home isolation, seven are hospitalized and eight have died. No new deaths were announced Monday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday that six more county residents had tested positive for the novel virus, meaning 645 people have had confirmed cases since March 19 and 132 so far this month. A total of 529 now have recovered.
A total of 101 people remained isolated, compared with 116 on Sunday, McKnight said. No one was hospitalized, compared with one on Sunday.
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus but no new deaths have been confirmed in more than a month.
McLean County's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 30,300 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight said. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Sunday dropped to 1.8%, she said.
A Livingston County woman in her 60s became that county's third COVID fatality on Monday. The woman had been hospitalized.
The county health department reported eight new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 118, said Erin Fogarty, a spokeswoman. The eight people are recovering in isolation.
LaSalle County Health Department reported 18 new COVID cases, bringing that county's new total to 785 confirmed cases. The 18 people ranged from teenagers to a woman in her 70s.
Five more LaSalle County residents have recovered from the virus, meaning that 300 of that county's 785 confirmed cases have recovered. Twenty-four LaSalle County residents have died of COVID-19 but no new deaths were confirmed on Monday, said Leslie Dougherty, that county's health department's public information officer.
"The more people that someone interacts with, and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading," McKnight said. "Large, in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to maintain social distance pose the highest risk."
Nearly half of the confirmed COVID cases are among people under the age of 30, McKnight said.
Meanwhile, 389 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Monday. That test site, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is for anyone who can complete the nasal self-swab test.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Monday 1,319 new COVID cases and one new death, a Cumberland County woman in her 90s.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven-day period ending Sunday was 4.1%, IDPH said. As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 352 of them were in intensive care units.
6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.