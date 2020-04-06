UPDATED: Four more people test positive for coronavirus in McLean County; new total, 48; new cases reported in Piatt, LaSalle, Macon counties

The second new case in Piatt is a 32-year-old female health care worker who works at a Champaign hospital, Remmert said.

"She is recovering at home and she and all household members are currently quarantined," Remmert said. "Contact tracing is currently ongoing and her workplace has been notified."

Meanwhile, The Joint Crisis Communication Team in Macon County announced on Monday that two more Macon County residents have tested positive, bringing to 10 the number of residents of that county with COVID-19.

The new cases in Macon County are a woman in her 30s who is in isolation in her home and a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

McLean County Health Department reported further on its website (health.mcleancountyil.gov) that 12 of the county residents who have tested positive are in their 60s, nine in their 70s, eight in their 50s, six in their 20s, six in their 30s, five in their 40s and two in their 80s.