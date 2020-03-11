UPDATED Health-related cancellations, changes: Here's what you need to know 3/11/20

Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.

U.S. and Japanese committees for the junior exchange program between Asahikawa, Japan, and Bloomington-Normal have delayed the sister-city program until 2021 "in the interest of safety and prevention." The 10-month high school program that started in August remains in place; for now, one student in Japan and one in Bloomington-Normal are staying put, though the committees may change that decision.