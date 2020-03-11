UPDATED Health-related cancellations, changes: Here's what you need to know 3/11/20

Cancelling, postponing or changing an event because of coronavirus? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
General
U.S. and Japanese committees for the junior exchange program between Asahikawa, Japan, and Bloomington-Normal have delayed the sister-city program until 2021 "in the interest of safety and prevention." The 10-month high school program that started in August remains in place; for now, one student in Japan and one in Bloomington-Normal are staying put, though the committees may change that decision.
Events
Special Olympics Illinois has cancelled its state basketball championships at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities this weekend. The Unified State Basketball Championships in Peoria also have been cancelled.
Changes
Bloomington Election Commission has moved a polling place from Westminster Village, 2025 W. Lincoln St., to DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, for Tuesday's primary election.