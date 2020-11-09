UPDATED: Long-time Bloomington community leader Barb Adkins remembered as doer, giver

“You knew she was passionate about human rights, but she did it in a way that did not frighten but invited people,” Matejka said. “She had a real gift for giving everybody a chance to learn and an opportunity to grow.”

Adkins grew up in East St. Louis, one of five children. She came to Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed after graduation.

Her sister, Diane Adkins, said her older sister would be remembered for “her kind, giving spirit. She was such a giver.”

A 1999 recipient of the YWCA Women of Distinction Award, Barb Adkins was involved with the NAACP, the Bloomington Housing Authority and Central Illinois chapter of The Links, an international public service organization.

Former Bloomington Alderman Karen Schmidt said: “She was a doer. She got stuff done.”

Whether it was dealing with neighborhood issues or the logistics of moving a historic house from one part of town to another, Adkins was the person to whom Schmidt and others turned.

When Schmidt worried about whether something could be accomplished, Adkins told her, “Councilman, I’ve got this,” Schmidt recalled.