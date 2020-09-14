Updated: McLean County COVID positivity rate declines; state opening mobile testing sites in Normal, Bloomington

McKnight said that people who test positive should not wait to hear from the health department but should begin home isolation, staying away from others. Make a list of close contacts that you have been around for the prior 48 hours and let them know that you have tested positive so they can isolate.

Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days since their last contact with the person who tested positive, McKnight advised.

The past few months have been stressful for people and communities. McKnight advised that people take care of their emotional health by knowing COVID facts but taking breaks from social media when needed; doing activities they enjoy; connecting with others while respecting social distancing; taking care of their body; and providing support to others.

"The response to COVID-19 is a community effort," McKnight said. "It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward. Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep our community safe and show that we care."

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.