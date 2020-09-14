Updated: McLean County COVID positivity rate declines; state opens mobile testing site in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has 24 new COVID-19 cases but the county's seven-day positivity rate — the rate of COVID cases as a percentage of tests for the previous week — dropped to its lowest level in more than two weeks.
Meanwhile, the State of Illinois opened a mobile COVID-19 testing site at 9 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal. The testing site is open to anyone and is in operation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, said ISU spokesman Eric Jome.
"These units are fanning out around the state," Jome said.
"Certainly, this is very helpful and we're appreciative of the state providing this service this week," Jome said. Extra testing capacity will be helpful to ISU and the entire community, he said.
While that new mobile testing site is open to anyone — including ISU faculty, staff and students — Jome encouraged students to continue to use the on-campus testing sites in Brown Ballroom of Bone Student Center and at the former fire station, 602 N. Adelaide St., Normal. Those sites are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of September.
Students who use the testing site outside the Alumni Center and test positive for COVID should share their test results with ISU Student Health Services, Jome said.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday that the county's seven-day positivity rate, through Sunday, had declined to 6.6%. That's a decline from 8.4% the day before.
Because the county's positivity rate had consistently exceeded 8% during the past couple of weeks, McLean County remained among counties on the Illinois Department of the Public Health's COVID warning list on Friday for the second straight week.
McLean County's cumulative positivity rate, of the more than 61,300 tests of county residents conducted since March, remained 4.8%, McKnight reported.
The 24 new cases reported on Monday increased McLean County's total number of COVID cases since March 19 to 2,938, McKnight reported.
Included in that total are 1,412 people who are isolating at home (17 more than on Sunday); seven who are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care (unchanged from Sunday); and 1,501 people who have recovered (an increase of seven from Sunday).
In addition, 18 McLean County residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Illinois State University reported on Monday that, during the previous seven days, 65 students had tested positive on campus for COVID-19 of 981 students tested, for a positivity rate of 6.6%, a decrease from the double-digit rates reported in the previous two weeks.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,383 students have tested positive of 7,587 students tested, ISU reported. That's a positivity rate of 18.2%. The rate had been in the 20% range.
ISU President Larry Dietz has warned that students who gathered en masse early Wednesday at three different outside locations to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys could face consequences, including suspension. McKnight said on Friday that any possible COVID cases resulting from those gatherings may not appear for up to 14 days after exposure.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and includes results from tests performed at multiple locations.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 421 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site — open to anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test — operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather.
McKnight said that people who test positive should not wait to hear from the health department but should begin home isolation, staying away from others. Make a list of close contacts that you have been around for the prior 48 hours and let them know that you have tested positive so they can isolate.
Anyone who has been within six feet of a confirmed COVID case for at least 15 minutes should self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days since their last contact with the person who tested positive, McKnight advised.
The past few months have been stressful for people and communities. McKnight advised that people take care of their emotional health by knowing COVID facts but taking breaks from social media when needed; doing activities they enjoy; connecting with others while respecting social distancing; taking care of their body; and providing support to others.
"The response to COVID-19 is a community effort," McKnight said. "It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward. Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep our community safe and show that we care."
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
