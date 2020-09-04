Updated: McLean County on state warning list because of rise in COVID cases

During the previous seven days, 771 students had tested positive on campus of 3,864 students tested for a positivity rate of 20%, the university reported. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,283 students have tested positive of 6,315 students tested, ISU reported.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

Reditus tested 733 people at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.

Asked for her advice for Labor Day weekend, McKnight told The Pantagraph "Advice for the weekend would be to be smart about any gatherings you are planning. Stay home if you are sick. Limit the number of people outside of your household contacts that are in attendance.