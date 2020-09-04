Updated: McLean County on state warning list because of rise in COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County was among 29 Illinois counties placed on the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list on Friday because of the county's number of new cases and a positivity rate exceeding 8%.
The warning had been expected because it's based on data from the previous week. Earlier Friday, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned that the county would be on the list — the only Pantagraph-area county included on the list, which is updated each Friday afternoon.
"The McLean County Health Department has been monitoring these key indicators and making recommendations to local leaders about additional measures that can be taken and precautions that can be used to mitigate the further spread of the virus," McKnight said.
McKnight reported Friday that a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions had died in McLean County's 17th COVID-related death and first since Aug. 17.
She also reported 217 new COVID cases in McLean County, two shy of the county's single-day record high of 219 cases set on Sunday.
That means 910 more people have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this week and 2,312 since March 19.
The 2,312 include the 17 people who have died; six people who are hospitalized (two fewer than Thursday), including two in an intensive care unit; 1,079 people who are isolating at home (168 more than on Thursday); and 1,210 people who have recovered (60 more than on Thursday).
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of tests that have come back positive — for the seven days ending Thursday was 10.9%, McKnight said. The county's cumulative positivity rate of the more than 50,000 tests conducted since March is 4.6%, she said.
McLean County's COVID cases have risen rapidly since Illinois State University students returned to campus on Aug. 17. The age group with highest number of cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
ISU reported on Friday that 105 more students had tested positive for COVID on campus, while 533 had tested negative.
During the previous seven days, 771 students had tested positive on campus of 3,864 students tested for a positivity rate of 20%, the university reported. Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, 1,283 students have tested positive of 6,315 students tested, ISU reported.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Reditus tested 733 people at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.
Asked for her advice for Labor Day weekend, McKnight told The Pantagraph "Advice for the weekend would be to be smart about any gatherings you are planning. Stay home if you are sick. Limit the number of people outside of your household contacts that are in attendance.
"Outdoor activities are a safer option, though it is still necessary to practice social distancing," McKnight continued. "Opt for single-serve portions of food and use disposable plates and utensils. Wash hands often and make sure you also have hand sanitizer available. Remember that the virus can be spread by those without symptoms. Do what you can to keep yourself and loved ones safe."
In a prepared statement, McKnight said "In McLean County we continue to see increased transmission related to lack of social distancing in workplaces, bars, and at in-person gatherings. It is important that we all take simple precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings. An individual can spread the virus up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms. Those with mild symptoms or no symptoms (asymptomatic) can also spread the virus to others."
LaSalle County Health Department reported Friday that a woman in her 80s had died of COVID, the 52nd COVID-related death in LaSalle County. Forty-eight more LaSalle County residents have the virus, bringing that county's total to 1,357 cases; 760 of them have recovered.
IDPH reported 5,368 new COVID cases and 29 additional fatalities, including the deaths in McLean and LaSalle counties and a Tazewell County woman in her 80s.
Since the virus hit Illinois earlier this year, 245,371 Illinoisans have had COVID and 8,143 have died, IDPH reported.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases are a percent of tests for the seven days ending Thursday was 4.1%, IDPH said. As of Thursday night, 1,621 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus and 360 of them were in intensive care units.
