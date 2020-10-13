Updated: More COVID deaths in McLean, Woodford, DeWitt counties

BLOOMINGTON — Five more Central Illinoisans — three in McLean County and one each in Woodford and DeWitt counties — have died of COVID-19, public health officials confirmed Tuesday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that two women — one in her 50s and one in her 90s — and a man in his 60s had died, bringing to 30 the number of coronavirus deaths in McLean County since March.
Two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, said McKnight, who did not identify the facilities. She confirmed Friday that there was a resurgence in outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
McKnight did not say whether the three people had underlying medical conditions.
The deaths mean that four McLean County residents have died of the virus so far this week. Three residents died last week.
Meanwhile, Woodford County reported its ninth COVID fatality. The patient was a man in his 90s with co-morbidities, meaning he had more than one disease or medical condition, said Andrea Ingwersen, Woodford County Health Department public information officer. The man was associated with a long-term care facility, she said.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported that a DeWitt County man in his 70s had died. David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, had no further information on the fatality on Tuesday.
McLean County
In McLean County, McKnight also reported 42 new COVID cases, meaning 159 people have tested positive so far this week and 3,700 since March 19.
The total includes 298 people isolating at home, 23 more than on Monday; eight hospitalized (one fewer than on Monday) with none in intensive care units; and 3,364 recovered, 17 more than on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the past week, was 3.9%, compared with 4% on Monday. Of 84,200 tests conducted in the county since March, 4.4% have come back positive, McKnight reported. That's unchanged from the day before.
At Illinois State University in the past seven days, there have been 1,242 student-tests on campus, with 22 coming back positive, for a positivity rate of 1.8%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, of 12,006 student-tests, 1,380 have tested positive for COVID for a positivity rate of 11%. That number has been declining gradually for about a month. ISU also reported that 1,358 students have recovered from the virus.
Central Illinois
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Ford County Public Health Department reported 38 new cases, including 26 related to an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center in Piper City, said Danielle Walls, that health department's community health educator. Ford County has had 150 confirmed cases of the virus, she said.
Livingston County Health Department reported 21 new cases, including one inmate at Pontiac Correctional Center. That means 507 Livingston County residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March, said Erin Fogarty, that health department's health education and marketing director.
LaSalle County reported 21 new cases to bring their total to 2,018 and Logan County had seven new cases, meaning it has had 518 cases since the outbreak began.
Statewide, IDPH reported 2,851 new COVID cases and 29 additional deaths, meaning 324,743 Illinoisans have had the virus this year and 9,026 have died.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the past week is 4.5%, IDPH said. As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 406 were in intensive care units, IDPH said.
At the McLean County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories, 668 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.
That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"It's important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. "People of any age with certain underlying medical conditions ... are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."
"Recovery isn't the same for everyone," McKnight continued. While the median recovery time is up to two weeks for people with mild cases, people with severe cases may take up to six weeks for symptoms to resolve.
McKnight repeated that people should reduce their risk of spreading the disease by wearing cloth face coverings in public and when around people who don't live in their household and to stay six feet away from people not in their household.
People who test positive for COVID will be contacted by case investigators with the health department.
"It is important that case investigators can quickly locate and talk with the patients, assist in arranging for them to isolate themselves and work to identify people with whom they have been in close contact so the contact tracer can locate them," McKnight said. "Identifying contacts and ensuring they do not interact with others is critical in protecting communities from further spread."
