Updated: More COVID deaths in McLean, Woodford, DeWitt counties

Statewide, IDPH reported 2,851 new COVID cases and 29 additional deaths, meaning 324,743 Illinoisans have had the virus this year and 9,026 have died.

The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the past week is 4.5%, IDPH said. As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 406 were in intensive care units, IDPH said.

At the McLean County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories, 668 people were tested on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Tuesday.

That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

"It's important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said. "People of any age with certain underlying medical conditions ... are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."

"Recovery isn't the same for everyone," McKnight continued. While the median recovery time is up to two weeks for people with mild cases, people with severe cases may take up to six weeks for symptoms to resolve.